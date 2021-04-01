Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his congratulations to the UAE leadership and to the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, on the occasion of the UAE being ranked first in the Arab world in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report for 2021. Dubai Media Office tweeted Sheikh Mohammed's reactions on the UAE's momentous achievement on Thursday.
The UAE was ranked first across the Arab world in WEF’s Global Gender Gap Report for the year 2021. The UAE was also ranked first globally in four of the report’s indicators: Women in parliament, sex ratio at birth, literacy rate, and enrolment in primary education.
The 2021 WEF Global Gender Gap Ratio Report has identified the UAE as the most-improved nation in the world for women in parliament and stated that the UAE has closed 71.6 per cent of its gender gaps to date.
Globally speaking, the UAE has advanced 48 ranks in just one year, rising to the 72nd rank globally from the 120th spot.