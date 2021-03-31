Dubai: The Dubai Police ‘Walk-in’ Smart Police Station (SPS) at Dubai Silicon Oasis has conducted 4,656 smart transactions in the last six months.
The smart police station, which was inaugurated at the end of September 2020, offers a variety of police services around the clock, allowing the public to report crime and traffic incidents, and also provides other community-based services. It can also be accessed by people of determination.
The station received more than 21,303 visitors and facilitated applications for good conduct certificates, clearance certificates, and permits issuance, as well as traffic fines payment.
Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, General Director of Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, said: “The SPS is a qualitative addition to the smart police stations that Dubai Police is setting up across the emirate, to provide smart services to citizens, residents and visitors around the clock without human intervention.”
Al Razooqi noted that the SPS demonstrates Dubai Police’s keenness on providing the most innovative smart police services to the public, in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE to ensure happiness for the society and facilitate services to customers.
Meanwhile, Muammar Al Katheeri, executive vice-president of Engineering and Smart City at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, said: “Last year’s inauguration of the Smart Police Station in Dubai Silicon Oasis embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in enhancing public services, improving quality of life and solidifying elements of a smart government to make Dubai a preferred global destination to live and work.”
The SPS offers more than 60 main and subsidiary community-based smart services in seven languages around the clock, facilitating efficient access to services.