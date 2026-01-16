GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan calls for unity on Day of Resolve

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Hamdan urges UAE to unite on Day of Resolve
@HamdanMohammed/X

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has urged everyone across the UAE to follow our national media channels, which will broadcast the national anthem at 11:00 am tomorrow, Saturday.

In a social media post shared on Friday ahead of the national Day of Resolve, Sheikh Hamdan said: “On January 17 each year, we reflect on the resolve, unity and solidarity shown by the people of the UAE – standing proudly behind their national flag to safeguard the country’s achievements and uphold its global standing.”

Sheikh Hamdan added: “We invite everyone across the UAE to follow our national media channels, which will broadcast the national anthem at 11:00 am tomorrow, Saturday, as we renew our pledge and determination to continue advancing and elevating our beloved country.”

Dubai

