His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today issued a series of Emiri Decrees to stipulate the restructuring of municipal councils across the emirate.

The Sharjah Ruler issued Emiri Decrees to reconstitute the municipal councils of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba, Al Bataeh, Mleiha, AlHamriyah and Al Madam.

