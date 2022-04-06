Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)-Dubai has launched a new advanced Amer centre. Major General Obaid Bin Suroor, Deputy Director of GDRFA-Dubai, inaugurated the new centre at Jumeirah Palm Strip to provide a wide variety services related to immigration.
The new centre is different from earlier Amer centres and equipped with advanced, digital tools for faster transactions. The new centre has a unique design that is different from the earlier ones and resembles a coffee shop or an area for resting.
Lt General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, said the department was keen on continuous development at Amer centres, in line with Dubai’s vision to spread happiness among customers and make people’s lives easier. “The new facility cuts time and effort and also generates positive vibes among customers,” Al Marri said.
All GDRFA-Dubai services such as entry permits, cancellation of permits, issuing of work permits, modification of residency status, request for medical tests and Emiratis ID services for Emiratis, residents, private companies and government entities are handled at the new centre.
How to avail GDRFA services?
Customers can contact Amer call centre on its toll-free number 8005111 from inside the country or on +97143139999 from outside the country for availing its services.