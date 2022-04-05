Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) will remain open from 9am to 5pm.
According to GDRFA-Dubai, the customer happiness centres in Al Jaffiliya, Al Twar and Al Manara will remain open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday. People can apply online for various services through the GDRFA-Dubai website, smart app, Dubai Now app, and through the customer happiness centre at Dubai Airport Terminal 3.
Customers can also contact the toll-free number 8005111 ‘Amer’ for inquiries. This number is operative 24 hours a day, all through Ramadan.