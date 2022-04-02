The Dubai Municipality has announced operating hours for public parks and entertaining facilities in the emirates during Ramadan.
“We updated the operating hours in Dubai Public Parks and entertaining facilities so you can enjoy your time with your families and friends during the holy month. Swipe left and check out the new operating hours during Ramadan.,” the civic body said in a Tweet.
According to a tweet, all residential/ neighbourhood parks and lakes in Dubai will be open from 8am till 1am during Ramadan.
Timings have also been announced for Mushrif Park, Safa Park and Zabeel Park , all of which will open from 12pm to 10pm.
Ras Al Khor Park will be open from 9am to 10pm, while Al Mamzar Park will be open from 8am to 10pm. The Mountain track will be open from 6am to 5:30pm and Quranic Park will be open from 10am to 10pm.
Dubai Frame will be open from 8am to 10am and Glass House Cave of Miracles will be open from 11am to 7pm.
Children's city will be open from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday and from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The opening hours of Dubai Safari Park will be 10am to 6pm and 6pm to 12pm.