Dubai: Dubai Police and Hussain Sajwani-Damac Foundation (HSDF) have launched a charitable initiative to help Dubai inmates with Dh2 million. The initiative, called ‘Fresh Slate’, will help inmates jailed for minor offences.
Major General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, thanked Hussain Sajwani and his foundation for launching this great initiative, which will help detainees and their families who are struggling financially.
“This initiative will support Dubai Police’s efforts to achieve social solidarity that our true Islamic religion urges. The joint effort with Hussain Sajwani Foundation will establish a new stage of mutual cooperation and reflect our commitment to being a force for good in the UAE,” Maj. Gen. Al Murr said.
Meanwhile, Sajwani said that his foundation will donate Dh2 million for the project that will be conducted over a period of four months, from April to July this year.
“Life can sometimes present challenges that lead people to take decisions that put them on the wrong side of law, without wilfully intending to break social rules. Inmates will be chosen for their debts to be cleared and they will be released during Ramadan and during the celebrations of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha,” Sajwani said. “We want to give these people an opportunity to make a fresh start so that they can embark on a new path and live a respectful life,” he added.
The initiative will help these inmates, both men and women, clear their current financial obligations, so that they can be released and they can return to their families and look after their welfare.