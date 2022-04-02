Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) organised a series of panel discussion and poetry readings that brought together a host of Emirati and Algerian authors and intellectuals as part of its participation in the 25th edition of Algiers International Book Fair.
During its participation, SBA highlighted its ongoing efforts to support Emirati and Arab publishers as well as its year-round events and exhibitions.
Fadel Hussein Bussaim, director of SBA in the Eastern Region, received Ayman Benabderrahmane, Prime Minister of Algeria, at the SBA pavilion, presenting him with a copy of the ‘The Inquisition: An Investigation of 23 Files of Cases Committed Against Muslims in Andalusia’, authored by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Passion for writing
The SBA pavilion hosted Emirati author and filmmaker Nasser Al Dhaheri and Algerian novelist Wasini Laredj in a session moderated by Algerian critic Hamid Abdel Qader, under the title ‘Creative Testimonies’. The panellists spoke about the roots of their passion for writing and how their upbringing shaped their style. SBA also held a poetry-reading session moderated by Abdul Karim Ozghleh, which featured poets Hasan Al Najjar and Shafiqa Wail.
SBA held several meetings to present initiatives, projects and major events led by the authority at the local and international levels, including Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), and Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone.
The Authority also highlighted the efforts of the Sharjah International Literary Agency (SILA), a first-of-its-kind literary agency in the UAE and the region, which aims to facilitate communication among publishers, authors, translators and creatives and regulate their operations in line with prevailing official frameworks.
‘Unique cultural and literary mileu’
Commenting on Sharjah’s participation, the SBA Eastern Region director said: “Through SBA’s presence at regional and international events, we aim to spotlight our continual efforts to enhance the UAE’s publishing sector as well as Sharjah’s cultural project that stems from the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah. Events such as the Algiers International Book Fair also present an ideal opportunity to build bridges with other great nations in the region and promote cultural exchange.”
He added: “Algeria has a unique cultural and literary mileu that has produced some of the world’s most distinguished authors and intellectuals. SBA is keen on fostering knowledge interchange and strengthening partnerships between Emirati publishers and their Algerian counterparts, in line with Sharjah’s vision to support the cultural and creative movements across the world.”