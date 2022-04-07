Dubai: On the occasion of World Health Day today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, hailed the role of all frontline workers in the health sector in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also highlighted the importance of global cooperation and investment in all areas of health in order to ensure a more sustainable future for human beings.
Tweeting his comments on World Health Day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “On World Health Day, we express our appreciation to all of the heroes who helped combat the pandemic. We also reaffirm the importance of international cooperation and continued investment in all aspects of health for a more sustainable future for humanity.”