Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) organised a workshop for the development of a national policy to promote a healthy lifestyle in the country.
Chaired by Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, the workshop was attended by Dr Lubna Al Shaali, Director of Health Policies and Legislation Department; Dr Rasha Salama, Public Health Adviser at the ministry, and several officials concerned with public health and health education.
National framework
During the workshop, Dr Al Rand said that as part of a national framework, three of three levels of “individuals, society, and the country” are encouraging a healthy lifestyle and promoting mental health. He added that the framework works in conjunction with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which aims to promote an integrated notion of wellbeing, and thus supporting the UAE Centennial 2071.
“Together with increasing society’s capacity to adopt a healthy lifestyle with all the necessary skills, our goal is to create a legislative environment supportive of health, and to engage civil society organisations along with public and private sectors involved in health promotion initiatives,” Al Rand said.
The workshop focused on three national indicators: the prevalence of childhood obesity, persons with diabetes, and smokers. The participants highlighted three courses of action – legislation and policies, awareness and media, research and studies.
During the workshop, Dr Lubna Al Shaali said: “The policy to promote a healthy lifestyle is a national framework comprising a roadmap with numerous options.”
She added that the policy places a strong emphasis on modifiable behavioural factors that contribute to the prevention of diseases.