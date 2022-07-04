Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree-Law renaming the Ministry of Presidential Affairs as the Presidential Court.
The decree stipulated amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No 4 of 2004, regarding the establishment and organisation of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. The phrase ‘Presidential Affairs’ will be replaced with ‘Presidential Court’, provided that the responsibilities, tasks and roles remain the same as stated in the aforementioned Federal Decree-Law.
Read more
- Deadline for Sharjah Government Communication Award submissions extended till July 22
- Expat staff at Dubai Government organisations can now contribute to end-of-service benefits
- #DubaiDestinations: Sheikh Hamdan shares colourful clip of Dubai on Twitter and Instagram
- UAE President issues resolution on granting children of Emirati mothers education, health benefits
The decree also stipulates that the phrase ‘Minister of Presidential Affairs’ shall be replaced by ‘Minister of the Presidential Court’, and ‘Ministry’ should be replaced by ‘Court’.