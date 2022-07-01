Dubai: On Friday, July 1, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to Twitter and Instagram to share a clip with the hashtag #DubaiDestinations.
The 15-second video featured creative clips of summer icons such as an enormous yellow duck and a giant slice of watermelon, etc., playfully interacting with prominent Dubai landmarks including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Emirates Towers, Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai.
The video quickly garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter and 421,000 likes on Instagram in just a couple of hours.
On June 16, 2022, the Dubai Media Office had announced in a press release: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the #DubaiDestinations initiative is continuing its campaign with a focus on highlighting the city’s exceptional experiences, and exciting events and activities during the summer.
“The campaign encourages Dubai’s diverse community to discover the city’s unique destinations in the summer and enjoy its distinctive offerings ranging from beach activities, dining and family friendly activities at hotels, to waterparks, water sports adventures and indoor entertainment that capture the essence of Dubai’s summer experience. The initiative aims to create and disseminate to local, regional and global audiences engaging content that highlights Dubai’s unique character and identity as well as its emergence as the world’s best place to live and visit,” the press release said.