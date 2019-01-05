Principle No. 2 states: "Justice is the basis of a strong and proud nation, and guarantees prosperity and stability. No one is above the law in Dubai, Starting with the ruling family. The law does not discriminate between citizens and residents, rich and poor, male and female, Muslims and non-Muslims. Justice delayed is justice denied. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. I renounce unfair practice or conduct of any person, and the ruling family shall likewise renounce any form of injustice as long as it governs the Emirate."