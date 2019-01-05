Dubai: Dubai on Saturday issued its governing principles, its Magna Carta that has been in force for more than two centuries.
“We have summarized these principles for governing in this document to ensure the well-being of our people, the sustained progress of our nation, and the welfare of our future generations,” His Highness Shaikh Mohammad said in introducing the document, calling on future rulers and all those in any position of responsibility to abide by them.
“These are the eight defining principles upon which Dubai was founded and has been governed over the years; principles that I endorse as the Ruler of Dubai. I call on all those in a position of responsibility in the Emirate of Dubai to abide by these principles, and direct them to devise mechanisms to ensure the implementation of these principles at all events,” Shaikh Mohammad stated.
Shaikh Mohammad’s call, which follows his Accession Day (January 4) as Ruler of Dubai, was announced on his official Twitter account (@HHShkMohd) on Saturday.
Shaikh Mohammad also became Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE on Janurary 6, 2006.
Eight principles
‘The Eight Principles of Dubai’ have been posted on the website of ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Smart Majlis’ (www.mbrmajlis.ae).
The summary of the eight principles begins with the first one: ‘The Union is the Foundation’. The principle highlights Dubai as an integral part of the UAE and a pillar of the federation. It adds that the interest of the Union is above the local interest.
Union
The first principle states: "Dubai is an integral part of the UAE and a pillar of the federation. The Emirate’s destiny is entwined with the UAE’s destiny, its well-being is vital to the UAE, and its people are ever-willing to sacrifice for the greater good of the country. The Union’s interest is above local interest, the Union’s laws transcend our laws and legislations, the Union’s policy is our policy, and the Union’s government priorities are our government’s priorities."
‘No One is Above the Law’
This principle underscores justice as the basis of a strong and proud nation.
“No one is above the law in Dubai, starting with the ruling family. The law does not discriminate between citizens and residents, rich and poor, male and female, Muslims and non-Muslims. Justice delayed is justice denied,” the document says.
I renounce unfair practice or conduct of any person, and the ruling family shall likewise renounce any form of injustice as long as it governs the Emirate.
Principle No. 2 states: "Justice is the basis of a strong and proud nation, and guarantees prosperity and stability. No one is above the law in Dubai, Starting with the ruling family. The law does not discriminate between citizens and residents, rich and poor, male and female, Muslims and non-Muslims. Justice delayed is justice denied. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. I renounce unfair practice or conduct of any person, and the ruling family shall likewise renounce any form of injustice as long as it governs the Emirate."
Character of Dubai
The third principle says “Dubai is a politically neutral business-friendly global hub that focuses on creating economic opportunities.”
The summary also highlights the character of Dubai as an open society, bound by tolerance and respect.
In his concluding remarks, Shaikh Mohammad says in the document: “We call on future generations to preserve these principles and hand them down to those who succeed them.”
In a tweet, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, promised Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid to abide by the Eight Principles and calls on all departments to declare their commitment to abide by the principles, work on them and apply them in all circumstances.