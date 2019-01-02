Today, we need to draw upon and reinforce the thoughts the UAE’s founders, including the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, as well as its current crop of leaders, including President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, among others. The future generation needs role models, and if we don’t provide them with eminent figures to look up to, the world will present them with role models that do not represent our nation, its ethos or our values.