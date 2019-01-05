Dubai: The ability to make history every day is a virtue endowed in few individuals and those who possess this quality are born to be timeless leaders. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai is of this rarest of rare calibre, whose contributions to the evolution and spirit of Dubai are inextricably woven into its fabric.
Shaikh Mohammad and his example in leadership development as a trailblazer who set new benchmarks of excellence for the whole region have changed how the world views us and proved to millions of people that we are capable of achieving miracles.
Every aspect of Dubai’s now exemplary status as a model of governance and progress bears the imprint of Shaikh Mohammad’s foresight and instinctual understanding of what the future will require. His ability to scan the far horizons and see what others are only still trying to fully comprehend is what sets him apart.
It is a characteristic, a defining trait, that is the true wealth of the nation.
Shaikh Mohammad is an inspiring leader that taught us correct leadership, vision and how to deal with crises and never give up. His vision has made Dubai Police one of the best police departments in the world.
As Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, put it succintly, “We have wealth here, the greatest resource in the Arab world, the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”
It is an acknowledgement of the highest truth about how leadership can write the success story of a nation.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid is giving special attention to improving Dubai’s infrastructure, especially roads and transport sector. Obviously, the infrastructure is the key driver of the economy of any city in the world.
Shaikh Mohammad became the Ruler of Dubai on January 4, 2006. He was elected by the Supreme Council as Vice-President of the UAE the next day. The Council approved the President’s proposal to appoint Shaikh Mohammad as Prime Minister. In his new role as Prime Minister, Shaikh Mohammad formed a new Cabinet on February 9, 2006.
Shaikh Mohammad is an inspiring leader as we learned from him that the impossible is just a big prison built by the human and that we should always break the impossible to serve our country.
“We can talk for years about Shaikh Mohammad’s values and the good things he did for the country,” said Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, expressing his, and every Emirati’s, pride at 50 years of Shaikh Mohammad’s service to his country.
“Shaikh Mohammad has a unique character and innumerable values that [normally] hardly all come together to exist in one person.”