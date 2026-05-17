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Gargash highlights importance of GCC-European partnerships at Athens summit

The summit focused on strengthening GCC-EU strategic ties

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Gargash takes part in the first European-Gulf summit summit, which comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international efforts to strengthen cooperation on security, economic resilience and diplomatic coordination between GCC and European countries.
Gargash takes part in the first European-Gulf summit summit, which comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international efforts to strengthen cooperation on security, economic resilience and diplomatic coordination between GCC and European countries.
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, highlighted the importance of GCC-European partnerships in strengthening stability, security and peace.

Speaking about the first European-Gulf summit, held in Athens, Greece, which focused on strengthening strategic ties and addressing the political and economic fallout from Iranian attacks on GCC countries, Gargash said he took part in discussions on ways to enhance strategic relations between GCC states and their European counterparts.

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In a post on X, Gargash said the discussions included an in-depth dialogue on the political and economic impact of the Iranian aggression, as well as the broader consequences of the conflict and its aftermath.

He said such dialogues reflected the importance of serious partnerships in promoting regional stability, security and prosperity.

The summit comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international efforts to strengthen cooperation on security, economic resilience and diplomatic coordination between GCC and European countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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