The summit focused on strengthening GCC-EU strategic ties
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, highlighted the importance of GCC-European partnerships in strengthening stability, security and peace.
Speaking about the first European-Gulf summit, held in Athens, Greece, which focused on strengthening strategic ties and addressing the political and economic fallout from Iranian attacks on GCC countries, Gargash said he took part in discussions on ways to enhance strategic relations between GCC states and their European counterparts.
In a post on X, Gargash said the discussions included an in-depth dialogue on the political and economic impact of the Iranian aggression, as well as the broader consequences of the conflict and its aftermath.
He said such dialogues reflected the importance of serious partnerships in promoting regional stability, security and prosperity.
The summit comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international efforts to strengthen cooperation on security, economic resilience and diplomatic coordination between GCC and European countries.