Dubai: Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) welcomed the president of the University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas to strengthen the UAE’s leading position on the international legal and judicial map.
Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director General of DJI, welcomed Guillaume Leyte, President of the University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas, in line with the framework of DJI’s endeavours aimed at strengthening academic cooperation with major international educational institutions and exchanging experiences in specialised academic and training fields.
DJI’s top management briefed Leyte on the best practises that are followed in the design and implementation of academic courses, workshops and qualifying seminars, in cooperation with a number of government and private entities, to enrich DJI’s activities and provide the best educational services to all its participants.
“As part of our commitment to contribute to the development and progress of the legal and judicial sector, in line with our strategy, we are continuously building upon best academic relations to enrich the specialised courses and qualification programmes we provide to our participants,” Dr Al Sumaiti said.
The two parties discussed the means of joint academic cooperation and exchange of experiences to strengthen educational and academic relations between institutions working in the fields of training and qualification in the UAE and France.
The University of Paris II, a pioneer in legal and academic education, is a global, scientific monument founded in the 13th century that comprises 17 university campuses across France, Dubai, Mauritius and Singapore.
The University of Paris II is involved in more than 300 global collaborations and annually attracts 3,000 foreign students and 150 visiting professors from around the world.
This visit is of particular importance as it strengthens the position of the UAE and Dubai in attracting international institutions specialised in various fields due to the tremendous development it has achieved.