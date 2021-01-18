The National Media team is a committee operating under the management of the UAE Media Office, and is comprised of key influential players in the national media scene. Image Credit: Twitter/@WAMnews

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has stated that the UAE has become a global media magnet thanks to the strategic, landmark projects and initiatives adopted by the nation across 2020, primarily the launch of the Emirates Mars Mission 'Hope Probe', and Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, and the successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic despite its repercussions on the global economy.

Sheikh Mansour made the statements during the first meeting held by the National Media Team following its formation under a cabinet decision recently.

"Thanks to the fast-paced and multi-faceted developments and achievements made across all fronts over the past 5-10 years, the UAE is now boasting a distinctive media status at a time the world is witnessing historic changes in the field of media and information exchange," he said, noting the steady and confident steps taken by the UAE national media to deliver the future and develop its mechanisms and tools in order to keep pace with the current global changes.

"The significant achievements made by the UAE require multilingual media platforms that can reach out beyond cultural, language and geographical barriers and communicate our values and ideas. We have a lot of successful and fascinating stories we need to convey to the entire world through our national media. We need to reflect to the entire world the environment of peace, co-existence, tolerance and decent life we have in the UAE. Therefore, we need a different media perspective that serves the objectives of our national development drive and goes in line with the State Policy."

Sheikh Manosur expressed full confidence in the national media team and in all the cadres working in the national media field in the UAE and in their ability to maintain the credibility UAE national media enjoys on the regional and global levels.

Addressing the team, Sheikh Mansour said, "Your role as a national media team is to develop a new vision and plans that reflects our national values of peace and human fraternity. It's considerable responsibility and we are behind you and we fully support you."

Attending the meeting were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth; Mohamed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Head of Presidential Protocol; Saeed AlEter, Chairman of UAE Government Media Office, who is also Head of the National Media Team; Mohammed Jalal Alrayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency; and Samira Murshid Saleh Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary for Presidential Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with the managers of media offices in the country's emirates, heads of TV stations, the chief editors of local newspapers and representatives of federal departments concerned.