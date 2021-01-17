Dubai: Dubai Police’s bikes unit arrested two men who were found violating the COVID-19 precautionary measures. The duo was also found to have been under the influence of drugs.
The two men who were caught in Jumeirah Beach Residences in Dubai last June, told police officers that a flight attendant had facilitated the supply of drugs by providing them the contact number of another man who was a drug peddler. According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 27-year-old Emirati policeman was patrolling on a bike past midnight when he spotted the pair standing outside a building during the mandatory movement restrictions in Dubai, without having a permit to venture out.
“They were violating COVID-19 precautionary measures. I noticed they were under the influence of some substance,” said the Emirati officer on record. Police found sex toys in the possession of the duo and also a syringe that was used to consume drugs, apart from seven illegal painkiller pills.
Both men were taken to Al Barsha Police Station where their urine samples revealed that they had consumed crystal meth.
During interrogation, the two men said they got the drugs from a Moroccan defendant after a 33-year-old Spanish flight attendant had provided them with his number to procure the drugs. The Spanish defendant and the Moroccan defendant were also arrested.
The two men have been charged with consuming drugs while the Spanish defendant was charged with facilitating drug consumption. The Moroccan defendant was referred to Federal Prosecution for promoting drugs.
A verdict is scheduled to be announced on February 7.