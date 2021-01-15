Dubai: A Dubai visitor has been arrested after he was found with nearky 2kg of hashish hidden in a fruit box.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, vigilant staff at the arrivals area in Dubai airport caught the 26-year-old Pakistani visitor with the drugs.
Customs officers, who noticed the unusual thickness on the sides of a wooden box containing fruit, searched the box.
“We suspected that there was something amiss in the luggage and searched the fruit box. We then found the hashish,” said a 24-year-old Emirati official in records.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling illegal drugs.
The next hearing has been scheduled for February 11.