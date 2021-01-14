The motorists have been transferred to the judicial authorities for further action. Image Credit: Screengrab

Umm Al Quwain: Police have arrested a group of young men who were driving their vehicles recklessly without licence plates on Emirates Road in Umm Al Quwain.

The person who photographed the incident and posted it on social networks has also been arrested. The vehicles have been seized. The motorists have been transferred to the judicial authorities for further action. Authorities said they are seeking obtain a stern punishment so that it can act as a deterrent to others.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that police monitor these irresponsible acts, and will not be lenient in applying the law to anyone who does not abide by the laws and pose a threat to his life and those of others. Police called on the public not to posted such videos, but to be of assistance to the police authorities by promoting social responsibility. Members of the public were called upon to reach the police through the “police station in your phone” service on the ministry’s app (moiuae).

Major General Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, said that such reckless people, by their actions, pose an imminent threat and danger to the safety of the road and its users.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that driving vehicles recklessly on state roads is inconsistent with the concept of positive citizenship because of the grave accidents that claim the lives of perpetrators and innocent people of road users and state property, and that stopping this requires concerted efforts by all sectors of society, especially families, to educate young people about the danger of these practices. It warned the youth against holding such dangerous rallies and parades, adding that there will be no complacency in the application of the law.