Dubai: A housemaid stood trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance, accused of stealing nearly Dh1 million from her sponsor. According to records, the 26-year-old maid from Uganda, stole Dh760,000, $50,000 (Dh183,900) and 3,000 Kuwaiti dinar (Dh36,000) — totalling Dh979,900.
The sponsor, a 43-year-old Lebanese housewife, testified that the accused was working at her house in Bur Dubai since March last year. “I noticed she was stealing small amounts of money. I confronted her and told her to stop the theft. On the day of the incident, my husband saw the defendant going to the first floor and then returning with a black bag and stepping out of the house. The next day she escaped,” said the Lebanese housewife on record.
Dubai Police arrested the maid after two weeks from a house in Ajman, where she was hiding and waiting to be smuggled out of the country.
A policeman said that the maid admitted to have carried out the theft and said she had handed over the money to another suspect who left the country with the money.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with theft.
The next hearing is scheduled for February 9. The defendant will remain in custody.