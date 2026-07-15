Dubai issues 66,000 golden visas, over 1 million new residencies in H1

More than 5 million entry permits processed as GDRFA accelerates smart services
Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) granted 66,000 Golden Visas, issued more than 1.052 million new residency permits, and completed over 5 million entry permit transactions during the first six months of the year, underscoring the emirate’s continued growth and increasing attractiveness as a destination for living, working and investment.
The figures were unveiled during a media briefing held on Wednesday at GDRFA Dubai headquarters, attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and senior officials. The meeting reviewed the authority’s latest achievements, strategic initiatives and future priorities, while underscoring the media’s crucial role in conveying GDRFA Dubai’s vision, services and development journey to the wider community.
GDRFA Dubai also completed more than 910,000 residency renewal transactions during the first half of the year, highlighting the growing demand for residency services and the efficiency of Dubai’s government service ecosystem.
Al Marri said the figures reflect the strength of GDRFA Dubai’s operational framework and its ability to process a rising volume of transactions efficiently while keeping pace with the emirate’s rapid population and economic growth.
“These achievements reflect the dedication of the GDRFA Dubai team in delivering proactive, customer-centric and flexible government services that meet the evolving needs of residents, visitors and investors,” Al Marri said. “They also reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for government excellence and service innovation.”
Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai will continue to launch innovative initiatives, accelerate its smart transformation agenda and foster a culture of innovation across all sectors. He noted that these efforts support the goals of Dubai’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, enhance the quality and efficiency of government services, and strengthen institutional performance in line with the emirate’s long-term vision.
Al Marri emphasised that eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy remains a key strategic priority for the authority. This includes simplifying procedures, re-engineering services and introducing innovative solutions that deliver a faster, smoother and more seamless customer experience.
He reaffirmed GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to promoting a culture of teamwork, investing in Emirati talent and adopting global best practices to further strengthen Dubai’s leadership in residency, identity and smart services.