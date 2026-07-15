Dubai issues 66,000 golden visas, over 1 million new residencies in H1

The figures were unveiled during a media briefing held on Wednesday at GDRFA Dubai headquarters, attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and senior officials. The meeting reviewed the authority’s latest achievements, strategic initiatives and future priorities, while underscoring the media’s crucial role in conveying GDRFA Dubai’s vision, services and development journey to the wider community.

Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) granted 66,000 Golden Visas, issued more than 1.052 million new residency permits, and completed over 5 million entry permit transactions during the first six months of the year, underscoring the emirate’s continued growth and increasing attractiveness as a destination for living, working and investment.

Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai will continue to launch innovative initiatives, accelerate its smart transformation agenda and foster a culture of innovation across all sectors. He noted that these efforts support the goals of Dubai’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, enhance the quality and efficiency of government services, and strengthen institutional performance in line with the emirate’s long-term vision.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.