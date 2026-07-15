GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai issues 66,000 golden visas, over 1 million new residencies in H1

More than 5 million entry permits processed as GDRFA accelerates smart services

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai issues 66,000 golden visas, over 1 million new residencies in H1
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) granted 66,000 Golden Visas, issued more than 1.052 million new residency permits, and completed over 5 million entry permit transactions during the first six months of the year, underscoring the emirate’s continued growth and increasing attractiveness as a destination for living, working and investment.

The figures were unveiled during a media briefing held on Wednesday at GDRFA Dubai headquarters, attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and senior officials. The meeting reviewed the authority’s latest achievements, strategic initiatives and future priorities, while underscoring the media’s crucial role in conveying GDRFA Dubai’s vision, services and development journey to the wider community.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

GDRFA Dubai also completed more than 910,000 residency renewal transactions during the first half of the year, highlighting the growing demand for residency services and the efficiency of Dubai’s government service ecosystem.

Al Marri said the figures reflect the strength of GDRFA Dubai’s operational framework and its ability to process a rising volume of transactions efficiently while keeping pace with the emirate’s rapid population and economic growth.

“These achievements reflect the dedication of the GDRFA Dubai team in delivering proactive, customer-centric and flexible government services that meet the evolving needs of residents, visitors and investors,” Al Marri said. “They also reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for government excellence and service innovation.”

Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai will continue to launch innovative initiatives, accelerate its smart transformation agenda and foster a culture of innovation across all sectors. He noted that these efforts support the goals of Dubai’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, enhance the quality and efficiency of government services, and strengthen institutional performance in line with the emirate’s long-term vision.

Reducing bureaucracy a strategic priority

Al Marri emphasised that eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy remains a key strategic priority for the authority. This includes simplifying procedures, re-engineering services and introducing innovative solutions that deliver a faster, smoother and more seamless customer experience.

He reaffirmed GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to promoting a culture of teamwork, investing in Emirati talent and adopting global best practices to further strengthen Dubai’s leadership in residency, identity and smart services. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

GDRFA Dubai receives Best Digital City Experience award for service excellence.

Inside the GDRFA service that won Dubai's top award

2m read
GDRFA Dubai honours partners as Leadership 2.0 delivers excellence outcomes

GDRFA Dubai sets new benchmark in Government Excellence

3m read
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)

UAE’s success begins with serving people: Al Marri

2m read
GDRFA chief praises frontline teams during inspection of busy airport terminals.

Dubai airports keep Eid travel smooth amid holiday rush

2m read