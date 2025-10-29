Dubai bags UN SDG Cities Gold: first in region to get human-centred sustainability title

UN-Habitat recognises Dubai’s data-driven, measurable model for inclusive urban growth
In a significant milestone, Dubai has been awarded the Gold Certification by the UN-Habitat SDG Cities Programme. The recognition was announced during the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025, hosted by Expo Dubai.
The announcement coincided with the launch of Dubai’s Voluntary Local Review (VLR), the first initiative of its kind in the region, which underscores the emirate’s commitment to aligning local strategies with the global sustainable development agenda through a rigorous, data-driven governance model focused on measurable outcomes.
Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s recognition in the United Nations’ SDG Cities Programme for 2025 reinforces the city’s steadfast commitment to advancing inclusive and comprehensive sustainability. We will continue to share our expertise and successful practices with international partners while further enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for living, working, achievement, and ambition.”
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, commended the achievement, stating: “Our sustainability accomplishments stem from the close collaboration of 13 government entities working in unison to translate global aspirations into tangible local impact.”
Al Mansoori emphasised that the Gold Certification is a significant milestone yet merely the beginning of the next phase in Dubai’s sustainability journey. The goal ahead is for Dubai to become the first city in the world to attain the Platinum Certification from the SDG Cities Programme.
The announcement was made in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai; Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and Dr. Ayman El Hefnawi, Representative of UN-Habitat for GCC countries.
The Gold Certification from the SDG Cities Programme is awarded to cities that demonstrate a comprehensive and measurable commitment to realising the UN Sustainable Development Goals through integrated, results-oriented policies across the economic, social, and environmental pillars.
It represents one of UN-Habitat’s highest classifications, following a rigorous evaluation of more than 70 indicators spanning governance, innovation, infrastructure, quality of life, and sustainability.
The Voluntary Local Review launched during the summit provides a detailed assessment of Dubai’s progress in advancing the SDGs. It identifies achievements and areas for further development, offering a model for evidence-based urban governance and impact-driven city planning.
Developed in partnership with 13 government entities, the report showcases Dubai’s pioneering approach to integrating local strategies with the global sustainability agenda.
