Dubai introduces ‘civilization indicators’ to benchmark the city’s urban beauty, cleanliness, and civic values

Indicators cover five main dimensions that define Dubai’s distinctive urban character

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
WAM

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a new framework of “civilization indicators” designed to measure and sustain the city’s aesthetic, ethical, and behavioural standards. 

The initiative follows the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, and was announced during the first meeting of the Steering Committee for the Dubai civility committee, chaired by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs. 

Al Gergawi said Dubai’s civilizational experience is not a complementary feature of its identity but the very essence of its global distinctiveness. “The civilization of cities is not measured only by their buildings and economies, but by their spirit, values, and ethics; by the cleanliness of their streets, the beauty of their details, and the refinement of their people’s behavior,” he said.

He added that the committee will transform Dubai’s urban model into an integrated system for development, monitoring, and evaluation. “These new civilization indicators will be used as a strategic tool to measure and monitor the level of Dubai’s urban civility and the extent to which positive values and behaviors are reflected in daily life,” he said.

The indicators cover five main dimensions that together define Dubai’s distinctive urban character:

  1. The Urban Aesthetic Indicator, which evaluates the city’s architectural harmony, visual identity, and alignment with Dubai’s Urban Plan 2040.

  2. The Public Cleanliness Indicator, which measures adherence to the highest international standards in maintaining clean streets, public spaces, and facilities.

  3. The Regulatory Order Indicator, which assesses the effectiveness of rules and systems that uphold the city’s order, discipline, and visual coherence.

  4. The Public Behaviour Indicator, which tracks the community’s commitment to civic values, respect for laws, and the spread of positive social practices.

  5. The Serenity and Calmness Indicator, which focuses on promoting comfort and peace across the city by reducing sources of noise and ensuring a tranquil environment.

Together, these indicators provide a comprehensive framework for assessing the balance between Dubai’s architectural beauty and its moral and social refinement, ensuring that progress remains both aesthetic and ethical.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “Dubai has built a civilization that seamlessly blends authenticity with innovation. Through continuous development and strategic foresight, the city has become an exceptional model of harmony between urban advancement and the quality of life. These new indicators will serve as a compass to ensure that Dubai’s civilizational progress remains measurable, sustainable, and deeply human-centered.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
