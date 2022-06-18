Dubai: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), honoured Dewa employee and innovator Yousuf Hassan Alburei, from the Water and Civil Division at Dewa, for winning the golden award at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2022) in Malaysia, in the individual category. Alburei won the award for his innovative ‘Pipeline Cubes for Leak Detection’.
The Patent Office at the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council had nominated Alburei as a representative of the UAE at ITEX 2022.
Al Tayer praised Alburei’s efforts to innovate smart and sustainable solutions to mitigate water scarcity globally.
Al Tayer expressed his pride in Emirati innovators that strengthen the UAE’s position as a global incubator for innovation. They raise the UAE flag high across all international arenas, and support Dubai’s transformation to become the smartest, fastest growing, and most innovative city globally.
‘We support innovation’
Al Tayer hailed the outstanding innovations of the GCC innovators at ITEX 2022.
He commended the efforts of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council to highlight the most remarkable innovations and motivate the innovators.
“At Dewa, we support innovation according to the directives of the wise leadership to make innovation a daily practise and solid corporate culture. We encourage all employees and community members to innovate, to ensure the constant development of Dewa and achieve its developmental plans as well as enhance its leadership and excellence as one of the best utilities worldwide in all areas.”
‘UAE Centennial objective’
Al Tayer further said: “Dewa places innovation as one of its top priorities to achieve government plans and strategies. These include the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries globally and embark on a new phase that promotes innovation among individuals and businesses. It also aims to focus on sectors that will lead innovation in the future, including renewable and clean energy. This supports the UAE Centennial objectives to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by 2071.”