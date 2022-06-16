Dubai: ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel supply service for businesses and consumers in the UAE by Enoc Group, today revealed its expansion plans for the eLink stations. The eLink station is a mobile fuelling format that enables motorists and customers with easy access and convenient fuelling services.
ENOC Link has ambitious plans of opening ten new eLink stations in the UAE by 2022 for consumers across premium locations, including Palm Jumeirah, Meydan and Town Square, amongst others. Currently, the group has seven eLink stations, five located in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.
Since its launch, eLink has fuelled more than 100,000 vehicles with a total fuel volume of nearly five million.
Technology-driven solutions
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Enoc, said: “Our growth plans for the eLink stations reiterate our overall strategy to strengthen the UAE’s fuel infrastructure with more innovative and technology-driven solutions. We have received a great response to our innovatively designed eLink stations, which have been launched across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and we are confident that the addition of new stations will provide further easy and convenient fuelling access to motorists.”
No downtime
Designed as a futuristic mobile fuelling format, the eLink station does not require assembly and can easily relocate to a different location on the spot, based on the needs of the UAE’s residents, depending on shifts in demand for fuel without any downtime. ENOC Link’s eLink stations are equipped with various tank capacity ranging from 5,000 to 30,000-litre tank and can fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting waiting times.
Powered by biodiesel
The eLink station is fully sustainable and environment friendly and includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks. It is powered by biodiesel, features LED digital screens and lighting and is equipped with a smart meter, an IoT gateway, cloud connection, GPS tracking and RFID technology.