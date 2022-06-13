Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been named a winner in the GovTech Innovation Awards 2022, for the Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3) in the Government Pioneer of the Year category of the awards.

The EC3 is “one of the most sophisticated control centres in the world”, which controls and integrates all means of public transportation in Dubai. The facility is fitted with cutting-edge technologies for integrating and controlling all public transport means as well as supporting the smooth and efficient movement of people throughout Dubai.

“The EC3 is worthy of winning the Government Pioneer of the Year Award in recognition of its achievements and support for Expo 2020 visitors. It provided visitors with the necessary information about the locations of available public transport means to and from the site. The award also acknowledges EC3’s efforts in monitoring and coordinating with competent bodies in the Emirate on coping with emergency situations,” said Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.

Traffic forecasting

“A key achievement for the EC3 that merited it to win the award is its ability to accurately forecast and monitor traffic using data analytics daily, as well as managing the multimodal network of taxis, buses, metro, tram and roadway.

“RTA is committed to developing the EC3 with the aim of managing Dubai’s transport network in a way that offers smooth and reliable transport services that can be optimised to keep up with the changing demands, as was the case during the Covid-19 pandemic. It had provided a variety of facilities including a Main Control Room equipped with Workstations, and backup Operational Control Centres. This has ensured the business continuity, and provided smart screens to manage and track events, which contributed to implementing an integrated communication system,” added Abu Shehab.