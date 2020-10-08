Dubai: The UAE on Thursday announced 1089 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 115,258 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total confirmed infection cases in the country to 102,929, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in its latest update on coronavirus.
The virus has claimed two more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 438.
The ministry also announced that 1,769 infected patients have fully recovered, pushing the overall recovered cases to 93,479.