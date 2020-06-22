Dubai: Anoud Abdullah Al Hajj, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Education, said at a press briefing that the plan to reopen nurseries, schools and universities in the UAE in September is in place.
In order to ensure the management of COVID-19, there are to be strict protocols in place.
The guidelines include:
1. Temperature checks, of students and teachers each morning.
2. Social distancing of 2 metres to be ensured at all times; therefore, reduce the capacity of the classroom, both in universities and schools. A school bus also to hold maximum of 30 students.
3. Sterilization of premises periodically.
4. Managment of meals according to specific guidelines issued by the ministry. No sharing of food to be allowed between students.
5. Cases of children with special health conditions will be monitored closely by the Ministry
6. Reducing gatherings and suspending group activities such as school trips, celebrations, sports and student camps.
7. Maintenance and services crew are not allowed to enter educational institutions during the working hours.
The decision to reopen educational institutions comes soon after news of the UAE's COVID-19 daily recoveries outnumbering by far the number of infections.