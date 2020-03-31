Al Ras in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced increased restrictions on movement in the Al Ras area of Dubai for two weeks effective Tuesday March 31 to assist intensified sterilisation procedures.

Teams from the Dubai Health Authority will provide all essential supplies to the residents of the area during the two-week period, Dubai Police said.

Dubai Police has appealed to the public to cooperate fully with the authorities and abide by all instructions to ensure the preventive measures implemented during the two-week period are a success.