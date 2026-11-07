Abu Dhabi Police launch campaign to protect families from drugs, cybercrime

Month-long initiative includes workshops, community events and child safety awareness
Abu Dhabi Police, represented by its Community Police Department, has launched a month-long community awareness campaign titled ‘Family Security is the Foundation of Community Security’, aimed at strengthening family awareness, promoting family stability and preventing societal risks.
The campaign is being organised in coordination with strategic and executive partners, including the Ministry of Education, the Family Development Foundation, the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Majalis at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
It features an integrated programme of awareness initiatives and activities targeting different segments of society, with the aim of strengthening family security and stability, raising awareness of the challenges and risks that family members may face, and reinforcing the family’s role as the cornerstone of community security and stability, in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said the campaign reflects the General Command’s commitment to strengthening community security through a proactive and preventive approach that places the family at the forefront of policing priorities.
He emphasised that families represent the first line of defence in protecting children from societal risks and challenges, noting that building a safe and stable society begins with aware and cohesive families capable of instilling positive values and promoting sound behaviour among their members.
He explained that the campaign forms part of Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with families and community institutions and raise security awareness of the dangers of drugs, cybercrime and negative behaviours.
He also stressed the importance of coordinated efforts and empowering families to play an active role in early prevention, thereby helping protect younger generations, reinforce shared responsibility, enhance quality of life and ensure sustainable security and safety across the emirate.
For his part, Colonel Saif Ali Al Jaberi, Director of the Community Police Department, said the campaign is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to strengthen community-based prevention, promote security awareness and empower families to identify negative behaviours and social phenomena at an early stage and address them with awareness and responsibility.
He noted that these efforts contribute to protecting children, reinforcing family values and strengthening social cohesion.
The campaign features awareness lectures and workshops, field visits, community engagement activities and awareness majalis addressing a range of family security issues. Key topics include protecting children from behavioural risks, drug prevention, digital safety, road safety, promoting family dialogue and reinforcing shared responsibility in addressing societal challenges.
Colonel Al Jaberi also highlighted the presentation of an awareness theatrical production titled ‘The Message Has Been Delivered’, which explores various challenges facing families through a purposeful social narrative. The production highlights the importance of communication among family members and the role of parents in guidance, supervision and prevention.
The campaign will also include a community gathering for expatriate communities in Abu Dhabi, alongside community awareness majalis, aimed at strengthening direct engagement with families from different nationalities and cultural backgrounds and delivering preventive messages through diverse approaches tailored to the needs of the target groups.
In addition, a comprehensive media and awareness plan will be implemented to disseminate educational messages and materials through Abu Dhabi Police’s digital and media platforms, in cooperation with its partners. The initiative aims to ensure that awareness messages reach the widest possible segment of society and promote preventive practices that help protect families against various risks.
The campaign underscores Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to strengthening integration and cooperation among police institutions, strategic partners, families and community members, while reinforcing shared social responsibility in supporting security and prevention.
It is founded on a central message: family security is the foundation upon which community security, stability and lasting safety are built.