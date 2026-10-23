Cybersecurity awareness, road safety, sports and entertainment feature at community event
Dubai: Dubai Police brought together 1,300 participants at a community gathering in Muhaisnah 2, combining cybersecurity education, road safety awareness, sporting activities and entertainment to strengthen community ties and promote responsible behaviour.
Held at the Al Ghurair Labour Accommodation Complex, the event was organised by the Dubai Police Positive Spirit Council in cooperation with the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Al Qusais Police Station, and several strategic partners.
The initiative aimed to engage workers, raise awareness of online threats and traffic rules, and improve access to police services through interactive activities and educational sessions.
The gathering opened with a parade featuring the Dubai Police Band, a luxury police patrol, the K9 Unit and members of the Positive Spirit Council. The procession attracted enthusiastic participation, creating a lively atmosphere that combined entertainment with direct interaction between police and workers.
Participants also enjoyed competitions, sporting activities and recreational programmes designed to encourage physical fitness, healthy lifestyles, teamwork and social interaction.
Marking cybersecurity awareness month, specialised sessions highlighted common online fraud techniques and the risks of sharing personal and banking information.
Participants received practical advice on protecting their accounts from hacking, identifying suspicious links and messages, and recognising potential scams. The sessions aimed to equip workers with the knowledge to safeguard their personal information amid increasingly sophisticated digital threats.
Dubai Police also introduced participants to its smart and community services, explaining how to access them through official digital channels.
The gathering opened with a parade featuring the Dubai Police Band, a luxury police patrol, the K9 Unit and members of the Positive Spirit Council. The procession attracted enthusiastic participation, creating a lively atmosphere that combined entertainment with direct interaction between police and workers.
Participants also enjoyed competitions, sporting activities and recreational programmes designed to encourage physical fitness, healthy lifestyles, teamwork and social interaction.
Marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month, specialised sessions highlighted common online fraud techniques and the risks of sharing personal and banking information.
Participants received practical advice on protecting their accounts from hacking, identifying suspicious links and messages, and recognising potential scams. The sessions aimed to equip workers with the knowledge to safeguard their personal information amid increasingly sophisticated digital threats.
Dubai Police also introduced participants to its smart and community services, explaining how to access them through official digital channels.
Fatima Ahmad Bohjair, chairperson of the Dubai Police Positive Spirit Council, said the gathering reflected Dubai Police's commitment to strengthening partnerships and reaching different segments of society, particularly workers, through activities that combine awareness with personal interaction.
“At the Positive Spirit Council, we believe that security is a shared responsibility and that building a safe and sustainable society begins with spreading knowledge, raising awareness and encouraging positive behaviour,” she said.
Bohjair said the council was committed to reaching communities where people live and work, delivering clear and accessible messages that respect cultural and linguistic diversity and help everyone feel reassured and included.
Bohjair stressed the importance of cybersecurity education amid rapid technological developments and increasingly sophisticated online fraud methods.
“We place particular emphasis on cybersecurity awareness. Through these gatherings, we aim to empower community members to protect themselves and their personal information while introducing them to Dubai Police’s smart services, making access easier and improving quality of life,” she said.
She also praised the cooperation between the General Department of Police Stations, Al Qusais Police Station and the strategic partners involved in the event, describing coordinated efforts as essential to successful community initiatives.
Bohjair said such partnerships played a vital role in building a more informed, secure and connected society.
The Muhaisnah 2 gathering brought together education, recreation and public engagement, giving workers an opportunity to interact with police representatives, learn about available services and gain practical knowledge to support their wellbeing in the community.