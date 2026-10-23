GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police steps up public awareness at Al Rigga night market

Police shared advice on cybersecurity, road safety, crime prevention, official services

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police celebrate community spirit with 5,000 Filipinos at Al Rigga night market
Dubai Police celebrate community spirit with 5,000 Filipinos at Al Rigga night market
Website / Dubai Police General HQ

Dubai: Dubai Police joined around 5,000 members of the Filipino community at the opening of Al Rigga night market in Dubai, using the gathering to promote public awareness of online scams, road safety and crime prevention.

The participation has been organised by Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit Council in cooperation with the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Al Muraqqabat Police Station, and strategic partners.

The initiative has provided an opportunity for officers to engage directly with Filipino residents, share practical safety advice, and strengthen relationships with one of Dubai’s diverse communities.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Common online scams

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed every October, the Positive Spirit Council team has conducted awareness sessions on common cybercrime methods, including online scams, phishing, fraudulent links, and identity impersonation through social media and mobile applications.

Residents have been advised to protect their personal information and bank accounts, recognise suspicious messages, and avoid sharing passwords, confidential details, or verification codes.

The team has also stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of online communications before responding to messages or clicking on links.

Participants have been introduced to official channels for reporting cybercrime and online fraud, helping them understand how to identify potential threats and take appropriate action.

Road safety and crime prevention 

Apart from cybersecurity, Dubai Police has provided guidance on personal security, crime prevention, and responsible behaviour.

The sessions have highlighted the importance of complying with UAE laws and regulations, adopting safe practices and avoiding actions that could put individuals or others at risk.

Road safety has been another key focus, particularly the dangers of crossing roads at unsafe locations. Residents have been reminded to follow traffic signs and regulations to help protect lives and property.

Police services

In addition, the Positive Spirit Council team has introduced visitors to Dubai Police’s security, community, and smart services, explaining how residents can seek assistance and communicate with the police through official channels.

The activities have aimed to make police services more accessible and easier to understand, while encouraging cooperation, trust, and shared responsibility for public safety.

Shared responsibility for safety

According to Fatima Ahmad Bohjair, chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council at Dubai Police, the council’s participation at Al Rigga Night Market has reflected the force’s commitment to strengthening community partnerships and building closer relationships with residents of different nationalities.

"Reaching people at popular gathering places creates valuable opportunities to deliver practical awareness messages and reinforce the principle that maintaining community safety is a shared responsibility," said Bohjair.

Moreover, she has commended the enthusiastic response and positive engagement shown by Filipino community members during the event.

Bohjair has reaffirmed the council’s commitment to continuing its awareness and community programmes in cooperation with police stations and strategic partners.

"Such initiatives contribute to improving quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for safety, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence."

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPhilippinesDubai PoliceDubai Communities

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The DSF Al Rigga The Night Market opened it seventh season on October 17, 2026

Why Dubai’s Filipino community loves the night market

6m read
India's Shafali Verma

Why Shafali Verma was sanctioned by ICC

1m read
Backlash grows over governance and aborted plan to sell World Cup stakes to investors

UEFA gives Infantino 14 days to disclose key documents

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE minister thanks teachers before World Teachers’ Day

3m read