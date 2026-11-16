‘Reassuring Vision’ combines awareness drives, smart monitoring and CCTV inspections
Abu Dhabi Police has announced the launch of a year-long campaign, running from November 2026 to mid-November 2027, aimed at upgrading and enhancing surveillance systems and ensuring that residential and commercial buildings and complexes across Abu Dhabi comply with all requirements and obligations governing video surveillance systems in the emirate.
As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the public security and safety framework and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s safest and most stable cities, the Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre has launched a comprehensive awareness and inspection campaign titled ‘Reassuring Vision’.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of complying with the technical and operational standards governing video surveillance systems, while ensuring their readiness, efficiency and effectiveness across critical infrastructure, commercial establishments and residential properties throughout the emirate.
Campaign objectives and strategic dimensions
The ‘Reassuring Vision’ campaign goes beyond regulatory inspections, representing a proactive approach that combines field-based awareness initiatives with smart monitoring and oversight to achieve several key objectives:
Strengthening security readiness: Ensuring that surveillance cameras and equipment operate efficiently around the clock, contributing to faster responses to incidents and helping prevent and reduce crime.
Enhancing regulatory compliance: Familiarising property owners and investors with the legal and technical requirements stipulated in local legislation governing the installation and operation of video surveillance systems.
Protecting lives and property: Providing a safe and stable environment for residents, visitors and the business community by addressing technical gaps that could compromise recording quality or coverage of sensitive areas.
Promoting community partnerships: Encouraging the private sector and members of the community to play an active role as partners in maintaining public security through the regular maintenance of their surveillance systems.
The Monitoring and Control Centre, in collaboration with its strategic partners, has announced details of the ‘Reassuring Vision’ campaign, which will run for an entire year, from November 16, 2026, to November 15, 2027.
The campaign aims to enhance compliance among residential buildings, residential complexes and commercial buildings across the emirate with the National Guide for Video Surveillance Systems, while improving the operational readiness of these systems in ways that contribute to protecting property and enhancing quality of life.
The initiative forms part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of compliance with established standards and ensure the consistent implementation of technical specifications governing video surveillance systems, in line with Abu Dhabi’s urban expansion and rapid development.
The campaign targets real estate developers, property management companies, and owners of residential buildings, residential complexes and commercial buildings. It seeks to raise their awareness of their responsibilities in implementing the relevant requirements and encourage them to take the necessary measures to ensure the efficiency and uninterrupted operation of their video surveillance systems.
In this regard, the Centre provides the ‘Building Compliance with Monitoring and Control Systems Service’, enabling the targeted entities to fulfil the requirements and technical specifications stipulated in the National Guide, thereby enhancing the operational effectiveness of surveillance systems.
The campaign also emphasises the importance of engaging only companies licensed and accredited by the Centre to undertake the installation, upgrading or maintenance of video surveillance systems. This is essential to ensuring compliance with approved technical requirements and maintaining the systems’ high operational standards.
The list of accredited companies can be verified through the Centre’s official website: www.mcc.gov.ae.
In cooperation with its strategic partners, the Centre will raise awareness among the targeted groups about the service procedures and requirements, explain the official channels for submitting applications, and outline the mechanisms for verifying licensed companies, thereby helping streamline the process.
Dr Abdullah Al Ashkhari, Director of the Standards Implementation Department at the Monitoring and Control Centre, said the launch of the ‘Reassuring Vision’ campaign reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the real estate sector and embedding the concept of shared responsibility for protecting the community and its property.
He said: “The ‘Reassuring Vision’ campaign represents a strategic step towards strengthening compliance with video surveillance system standards across buildings, residential complexes and commercial properties through effective partnerships with real estate developers, property management companies and property owners.
“Through this campaign, we seek to ensure the efficiency and sustainability of these systems, while emphasising the importance of engaging companies licensed and accredited by the Centre to carry out installation, upgrading and maintenance works.”
He added that the campaign focuses on raising awareness of regulatory and technical requirements and encouraging proactive compliance across the targeted buildings and residential complexes, thereby enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position among the world’s safest cities.
The campaign will follow a phased implementation plan to ensure that its awareness messages reach the widest possible audience among the targeted groups before moving on to more intensive field inspection and compliance verification.
1. Awareness and guidance phase
Organising workshops and direct meetings with commercial property owners, residential complex managers and security service providers. Awareness messages will also be disseminated through digital platforms and media channels to explain the applicable compliance requirements.
2. Field assessment visits
The Centre’s inspectors will conduct field visits to provide technical support and guidance to establishments, helping them identify any technical shortcomings and address them within a specified timeframe.
3. Auditing and compliance assurance
Verifying that establishments are implementing the approved standards and taking the necessary regulatory measures against non-compliant entities to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the security system.
The ‘Reassuring Vision’ campaign reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of harnessing modern technology and sound governance in the service of the community.
By raising the efficiency of video surveillance systems across both the public and private sectors, the Monitoring and Control Centre is strengthening the emirate’s security infrastructure and supporting its economic and social development journey.
The initiative will also contribute to fostering a secure and reassuring environment for residents, visitors and investors, underpinned by the highest standards of safety and security.