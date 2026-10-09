Residents advised to switch cameras off when not in use and avoid untrusted links
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has urged residents to strengthen the security of their surveillance cameras, warning that a single weak setting could leave privacy exposed in an increasingly connected environment.
“Protecting your privacy starts with securing your surveillance cameras,” the municipality wrote in a social media post, adding that simple measures could help strengthen camera security and protect both users and those around them.
Dubai Municipality also shared a video highlighting practical steps users can take to strengthen camera security and reduce the risk of hacking.
“Your camera could be watching more than you think,” the video warned.
It added that in a connected world, “one weak setting is all it takes”, before urging users to “take back control”.
Among the recommendations was changing default passwords immediately and replacing them with strong, complex passwords.
Users were also advised to keep their systems updated and to switch surveillance cameras off when they were not in use.
The municipality further urged users to avoid untrusted links and never share their login details.
The guidance places particular emphasis on individual awareness and basic security practices as part of protecting surveillance systems.
“Your awareness protects your privacy and those around you,” the video concluded.