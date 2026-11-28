Municipality urges responsible celebrations as UAE marks Eid Al Etihad and welcomes 2027
Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s awareness campaign along Abu Dhabi Corniche Street is urging residents to protect public facilities and help keep the city clean and attractive during UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) celebrations and the New Year festivities. The campaign will run until December 31, 2026.
The campaign aims to promote responsible celebrations and remind the community that protecting parks, streets, public spaces and other facilities is a shared responsibility.
It will focus on raising awareness of rules governing public appearance and discouraging behaviour that could damage the city’s infrastructure, greenery or appearance. These include parks, trees, landscaped areas, pavements, streetlights, signboards, benches and celebration venues.
Residents and visitors will also be encouraged to follow safety instructions and respect public facilities during festivities, particularly in crowded areas.
The campaign will be carried out in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Tadweer Group and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority. The municipality will also work with organisers of celebrations at busy locations to help maintain public safety.
Eng. Hussein Mohsen Al Saeedi, Acting Executive Director of the Sub-Municipal Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said national celebrations should also be an occasion to protect the country’s achievements and preserve the city’s beauty.
He said safeguarding public facilities reflects community awareness, a sense of belonging and a shared commitment to protecting the emirate for future generations.
Al Saeedi added that cooperation between residents and municipal field teams was important in encouraging responsible behaviour and preventing damage to public spaces.
“We aspire to make caring for our city an integral part of our national celebrations. Every public facility is a shared space that brings us together, and protecting it is a responsibility we all share,” he said.
The municipality is working to encourage a culture of responsible celebrations that keeps Abu Dhabi’s public spaces attractive, while ensuring its facilities remain in good condition and accessible to all.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality urged residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly, follow public safety instructions and avoid actions that could damage public property.
It said violations of applicable laws and regulations would be dealt with in line with approved procedures.
The municipality will continue to share awareness messages and guidance throughout the campaign to discourage the misuse of public facilities and reduce damage during celebrations.
The campaign aims to encourage residents to take pride in their city and help maintain its appearance, ensuring public spaces remain welcoming for everyone during National Day festivities and the New Year celebrations.