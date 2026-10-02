Police stress awareness, dialogue and early intervention to reduce drug-related risks
Abu Dhabi Police has urged families to follow six guidelines for positive engagement with their children and to help protect them from the risks of drug use, stressing the importance of recognising early warning signs and responding with awareness and responsibility.
The six recommendations are raising awareness and providing education, maintaining open dialogue, offering understanding and emotional support, setting firm but balanced boundaries with care, providing guidance and remaining consistent in offering support.
Police said early detection of drug use can help prevent the problem from escalating and improve opportunities for treatment and recovery, while protecting children from addiction and safeguarding family stability and community safety.
The first recommendation focuses on awareness and education, while the second encourages parents to maintain open conversations with their children. The third stresses the importance of understanding and emotional support, particularly when families notice potential signs of drug use.
The fourth calls for balanced firmness accompanied by care and affection, while the fifth emphasises providing appropriate advice and guidance. The sixth urges families to remain persistent in supporting their children throughout the process.
Abu Dhabi Police stressed that families have a critical role in identifying early warning signs and addressing them responsibly. Greater awareness and timely intervention can improve prospects for treatment and recovery, while helping protect children from addiction and supporting the stability and wellbeing of families and the wider community.