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Abu Dhabi: Dh1,000 fine, 6 points for shoulder overtaking

Stopping on the shoulder can endanger both the driver and other road users,

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Drivers whose vehicles break down are urged to move off the roadway to the nearest safe location, rather than remaining on the shoulder.
Drivers whose vehicles break down are urged to move off the roadway to the nearest safe location, rather than remaining on the shoulder.
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Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been warned against stopping or overtaking on the road shoulder, with authorities highlighting the serious safety risks associated with the practice.

Abu Dhabi Police said that stopping on the shoulder can endanger both the driver and other road users, particularly on high-speed roads where visibility and reaction time are limited. 

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Drivers whose vehicles break down are urged to move off the roadway to the nearest safe location, rather than remaining on the shoulder.

In a video shared on social media, Abu Dhabi Police showed a number of accidents caused by misuse of the road shoulder.

Under the UAE law, motorists that overtaking from the shoulder carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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