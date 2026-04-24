Stopping on the shoulder can endanger both the driver and other road users,
Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been warned against stopping or overtaking on the road shoulder, with authorities highlighting the serious safety risks associated with the practice.
Abu Dhabi Police said that stopping on the shoulder can endanger both the driver and other road users, particularly on high-speed roads where visibility and reaction time are limited.
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Drivers whose vehicles break down are urged to move off the roadway to the nearest safe location, rather than remaining on the shoulder.
In a video shared on social media, Abu Dhabi Police showed a number of accidents caused by misuse of the road shoulder.
Under the UAE law, motorists that overtaking from the shoulder carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points.