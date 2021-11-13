Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Sayyid Badr Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong historic ties between the UAE and Oman and ways of strengthening their overall cooperation even further. The ministers also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and the latest regional and global developments.
Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and Oman, supported by the two countries’ leaderships, stressing his keenness to consolidate and develop the joint cooperation in all fields.
He also expressed his wishes to Oman for further progress and prosperity, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.
Al-Busaidi, for his part, stressed the brotherly relations between the two countries and congratulated the UAE on winning the bid to host the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023.