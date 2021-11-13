The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: In implementation of the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), the department has extended the licensing of private notaries to practise in law firms authorised to exercise this function, as part of the efforts to support the Emiratisation policy, strengthen the labour market with national cadres and provide employment opportunities to Emirati youth in the private sector.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, said that the department has successfully launched initiatives that support the creation of real employment opportunities in the private sector, in line with its attributions and legal authority, in order to increase the employment of young UAE nationals in this vital sector, in accordance with ‘UAE Vision 2021’, of which Emiratisation is one of the key performance indicators, with the government focusing on training nationals in many areas to develop their life and career skills to supply the labour market with trained and qualified cadres.

ADJD attaches great importance to the training and qualification of young nationals, providing them with the necessary career guidance programmes, direct technical support, as well as training and development through specialised qualification programmes at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), said Al Abri, pointing out that ADJD is also encouraging them to join the private sector, as it has already granted licences to 11 private notaries to join law firms authorised to act as notaries, during the year 2020. Efforts are currently underway to train and qualify 22 other notaries who will join their positions before the end of this year 2021, Al Abri added.