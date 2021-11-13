Officials during the first meeting of the Higher Organising Committee for the World Media Congress, in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress held its first meeting at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) to discuss preparations for the launch of the Congress.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, in strategic partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the inaugural Global Media Congress will take place from November 15-17, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.

Specifically designed to support pioneering and innovative companies in the UAE and Middle East and North Africa region, the Global Media Congress contributes towards attracting top media establishments and agencies from around the world to the UAE, which has succeeded in developing an advanced media sector that excels on regional and international levels.

Chaired by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, the meeting saw the attendance of members from the Higher Organising Committee and its subcommittees assign and delegate roles and tasks to ensure the successful launch of the event.

Supporting innovative companies

Aligning with the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership for the next 50 years, the Congress will focus on identifying opportunities to support pioneering and innovative companies locally and regionally, while also attracting top media establishments and agencies from around the world to the UAE, thereby further advancing the sustainable development of the sector.

As part of the meeting, the members also reviewed the event’s overall agenda, key themes and topics, as well as discussed the challenges currently faced by the sector. The committee decided that the Global Media Congress will focus on key areas of digital communications, the impact of the artificial intelligence on contemporary media and the integration of advanced technology and innovation in the media sector.

A unique platform

With the inaugural edition focusing on digital communications, the Congress seeks to enhance connections between various media establishments around the world through a unique platform that will function as a meeting point for different communication cultures and international publications.

Comprising an exhibition and a conference, Global Media Congress will also feature an ambitious programme that will enable various media establishments to discuss potential partnerships, fostering industry collaboration.

The activities of the Congress will be held in three main halls at ADNEC. With a capacity of 1,000 people, the event will see a series of debates, the launch of innovations, interactive workshops and discussions and a dedicated meeting area for exhibitors and participants.

Large number of registrations

The event will also feature a series of specialised sessions on journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media, and global influencers. To date, the Congress has already received a large number of registrations from international publications, expressing their interest to join the conference and exhibition to review and develop the latest sector innovations and solutions.

Al Rayssi said: “Launching this conference is an important step in our efforts to bolster and elevate the UAE’s standing as an influential and strategic global hub for the media sector. As we work to strengthen the local, regional, and global media sectors, this event aligns with the vision and directives of our wise leadership, who have stressed the importance of developing the media sector. By attracting international talents, strengthening national capabilities in this field and showcasing the latest innovations, we are empowered to bring the global media sector to the next level. We look forward to welcoming stakeholders from all over the world, as they discuss the latest innovations, collaborate, and announce the latest news in the field.”