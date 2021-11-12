Dubai: Dubai Airshow is only going to get bigger, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“We have plans that would leave the event’s organisers speechless,” added Sheikh Mohammed.
In the latest in a series of weekly Flashes of Leadership videos, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the UAE is seeking to compete internationally, taking advantage of its strategic location. The UAE is at the center of the eastern and western world.
“Dubai Airshow is only going to get bigger. Success is defined by moving forward. The UAE is racing against time. We have to think about what the future holds for us. I have a future that will leave the event’s organizers speechless,” the Dubai Ruler added.
“We are always looking forward and we don’t linger in the past. It is useless to be at a standstill,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Through the series Flashes of Leadership, Sheikh Mohammed often shares inspirational messages, anecdotes, leadership experiences, and more with the public.
Dubai Airshow 2021 will welcome visitors including families and children to witness the daily flying display between November 14 to18 from the purpose-built Skyview Grandstand, at Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport.
The flying teams include Al Fursan, the United Arab Emirates Air Force aerobatic display team; Russian Knights by the Russian Air Force; Surya Kiran, the aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force; and the Saudi Falcons, a BAE Hawk-equipped Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team.