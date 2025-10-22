Travellers received themed gift boxes as Global Village kicks off its milestone season
Dubai: Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural family destination, treated arriving passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) to a special surprise in celebration of its 30th Season.
Over the weekend, 1,000 travellers at Terminal 3 were delighted to discover specially designed themed luggage gift boxes circulating on the baggage belts. Each box carried a playful note reading, “Pick me up! I’m your welcome gift,” sparking smiles and excitement among families, tourists, and residents alike.
The gift boxes included exclusive Season 30 memorabilia, such as themed water bottles and bags, giving passengers a memorable welcome to Dubai. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Global Village mascots Zoya, Waleef, and Ozka met and greeted passengers, posed for photos, and joined in the celebrations.
Global Village, known for its entertainment, dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, marks its 30th season by creating extraordinary experiences for millions of guests from around the world. This airport surprise offers a glimpse of the vibrant experiences awaiting visitors at the landmark destination.
Global Village reopened for its 30th season on October 15, continuing its role as the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Since its debut in 1997, the park has welcomed over 100 million visitors, with Season 29 setting a new record by attracting 10.5 million guests.
Season 30 promises an even bigger experience, featuring 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 shopping outlets, and more than 250 dining options. Visitors can enjoy performances by 450 artists across 40,500 shows, alongside over 200 rides and games at the Carnaval area, making it a destination for fun, culture, and adventure.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox