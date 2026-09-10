Global Village extends final F&B registration deadline for Season 31, urges entrepreneurs to seize last chance

Registrations for both 'Restaurant and Coffee Shops' and 'Kiosks and Food Trolleys' categories are now extended until 16 September. Applicants are advised to visit the business portal to register in advance and ensure sufficient time to complete and submit their applications. This opportunity gives independent F&B brands, culinary entrepreneurs as well as established operators looking to expand their footprint one final window to apply. With the deadline fast approaching, interested businesses are urged not to miss out.