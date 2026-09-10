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Global Village extends final F&B registration deadline for Season 31, urges entrepreneurs to seize last chance

Global Village offers last window for restaurants, cafés and kiosks to join Season 31

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Visitors throng the Global Village on the first weekend of reopening after a pause. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors throng the Global Village on the first weekend of reopening after a pause. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: Global Village has announced the extension of its F&B registration deadline for Season 31 as this is the last chance for F&B entrepreneurs and business owners across the region to be part of Global Village journey.

 Registrations for both 'Restaurant and Coffee Shops' and 'Kiosks and Food Trolleys' categories are now extended until 16 September. Applicants are advised to visit the business portal to register in advance and ensure sufficient time to complete and submit their applications. This opportunity gives independent F&B brands, culinary entrepreneurs as well as established operators looking to expand their footprint one final window to apply. With the deadline fast approaching, interested businesses are urged not to miss out.

Throughout the season, participating businesses receive comprehensive end-to-end support, encompassing customisable setups, staff visa facilitation, customs procedures for imported products, storage provisions, registration assistance and electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees. This provides F&B businesses with a robust platform for growth within one of the region's most vibrant, multicultural environments, while ensuring guests are consistently receiving standout experiences.

With this deadline extension marking the final opportunity to apply, businesses are encouraged not to miss their final chance to establish an unforgettable F&B presence at one of the region's favourite destinations. Interested applicants can submit their application through Global Village's online business portal and become a part of ‘A More Wonderful World’: business.globalvillage.ae/

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