Dubai’s pioneering food tour company Frying Pan Adventures to close after one final season

Sisters behind Frying Pan Adventures announce farewell tours
It’s official. Frying Pan Adventures, Dubai’s homegrown brand known for its food tours and authentic exploration of the local food scene, is shutting down.
The firm, founded by sisters Arva and Farida Ahmed in 2013, will be ending their roster of tours after one final hurrah: one last season of guiding both residents and tourists to must-try eateries around the city.
In an emotional black-and-white post, the company’s Instagram account explains that it’s a decision that’s been building for a while and there’s no single reason for it. Instead, the sisters say, it’s been a combination of scaling challenges, tough dry spells, and the challenge of finding the right fit in terms of workforce.
They go on to say they are grateful to the community that celebrated and supported their journey.
While residents left a stream of comments saying the firm and its offerings would be missed, the post also reminds us that there is one last chance for us to enjoy their expertise.
“Between Oct and Dec, we’ll be offering a limited number of souqs and Creekside food walks on our website: fryingpanadventures.com,” they wrote.
“Our team is greatly reduced, so please be patient with us. We’ll do our best to serve as many of you as possible, while staying committed to giving every guest the immersive, culturally rich experience that has always been at the heart of what we do.”
As for what’s next for the entrepreneurial siblings… theirs will still be a food-related adventure. They say their love for exploring and documenting food continues to burn strong. Arva will embark on food trips across the UAE and eventually across the region – and share these through her YouTube channel, Ditch the Silver.