Dubai: The ‘Festival of Lights’ will live up to its name this year with a series of incredible Diwali fireworks displays taking place right across Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the upcoming Diwali festival will feature a series of spectacular fireworks displays that will light up the city as visitors and residents alike celebrate the start of the festive season.

Those who want to experience a sea view with a difference should head to the Dubai Fitness Challenge Opening Fireworks, coinciding with the Diwali festivities, which will take place on Jumeirah Beach, just behind Sunset Mall, DP World Fitness Village and Kite Beach, Jumeirah today at 8.30pm. Jumeirah Beach has long been a hangout for beachgoers and water sports fans, but this dazzling show will prove it’s just as much fun after dark.

Along with a spectacular array of fireworks, Diwali celebrations in Dubai will also see an interesting line-up of cultural shows. Image Credit: Supplied

Bluewaters has quickly become one of Dubai’s most attractive destinations, with Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel at its centre. The Bluewaters Fireworks will celebrate Diwali on November 4 at 8.30pm, with the spectacular backdrop of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. Even better, the Bluewaters Street Festival will be in full swing and will feature a host of Bollywood song-and-dance numbers from November 4 to November 6.

A series of incredible fireworks will light up the skies above Dubai this Diwali. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Festival City Mall is putting on a breathtaking fireworks display at its Festival Bay waterside location on November 4 at 9.30pm. Visitors can book their preferred restaurant overlooking The Bay and enjoy the Diwali celebrations or browse through an exciting array of food options, shopping, live entertainment, and fun-filled family activities at Ripe by the Bay.