Dubai: The Women’s Committee at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held several events to mark ‘Pink October’ under the theme ‘I am and I will.’ Events held aimed to educate female employees about the importance of early screening for breast cancer, and the means to avoid the risks and complications.
The programme included a virtual awareness workshop for RTA’s employees, presented by Dr Millicent Bello, family medicine specialist at Kings College Hospital, London. Dr Nada Al Mulla, a specialist in family medicine at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), presented a separate awareness workshop on the importance of early screening in detecting breast cancer and preventing risks and complications of the disease. Free examinations and guidance were given to female employees at RTA’s clinic, along with an exhibition that was held where companies involved in health and fitness fields took part.
'Pink Bracelets' workshop
As part of the committee’s keenness to raise awareness on the culture of early cancer screening, an awareness video was shared via emails to RTA’s female employees to highlight measures for preventing breast cancer along with sending text messages about the need for early screening.
The committee held a 'Pink Bracelets' workshop to raise awareness inside and outside RTA, using the pink colour and the event’s logo. The committee added sports events to the ‘Pink October’ activities through the Resilience of the Soul and Body event held at RTA’s corporate health hall, which was presented by Captain Nadia Ali.
RTA’s Women’s Committee is keen on providing unlimited support and top services to its female employees and is seeking to renew and diversify the programme every year. It focuses on certain key aspects such as psychological and physical health through holding sports and health activities in conjunction with international health events.