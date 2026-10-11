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UAE motorists alert: Fujairah-Khorfakkan Road speed limit reduced to 100km/h from October 13

Fujairah Police announces new speed limit for Khorfakkan Road starting October 13

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Speed limit on Fujairah-Khorfakkan Road drops to 100km/h from October 13
Speed limit on Fujairah-Khorfakkan Road drops to 100km/h from October 13
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Motorists travelling between Fujairah and Khorfakkan have been urged to take note of a new speed limit coming into effect this week.

From Tuesday, October 13, the speed limit on the Fujairah-Khorfakkan Road will be reduced from 120km/h to 100km/h, Fujairah Police has announced.

Fujairah Police General Headquarters announced the change in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, urging all road users to comply with the new limit and follow traffic signs and instructions along the route.

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The revised speed limit takes effect on October 13, 2026. Motorists are advised to watch for the updated road signs and adjust their speed accordingly.

Fujairah Police stressed the importance of observing speed limits and following traffic instructions to help ensure the safety of all road users.

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